Tuesday
October 01
MP: Armenian companies should be able to sign electricity sales agreements
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

We liberalized on July 1, 2018 the market for the production and sale of electricity, which implied the introduction of by-laws and a new structure, said Prosperous Armenia party Sergey Bagratyan on Tuesday at the Armenian parliament.

Bagratyan believes that Armenian companies should be able to calmly sign deals with other countries, such as Georgia, and to realize, thereby, the electricity they produce not only in the Armenian market. This, as the deputy noted, will allow manufacturers to sell their products at higher prices, which will contribute to the growth of production and the activation of the market.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
