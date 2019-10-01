News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Russian president’s advisor: We assess Armenian competitive advantages in Eurasian Union market rather high
Russian president’s advisor: We assess Armenian competitive advantages in Eurasian Union market rather high
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Armenian competitive advantages in the Eurasian Economic Union market are assessed rather high, adviser to the Russian President Sergey Glazyev told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, Armenia is very actively involved in the work within the Eurasian Economic Union and has mastered the Union’s market. 

“The potential of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union is just beginning to unfold. This is manifested in the growth of joint investment projects, the restoration of cooperative ties and mutual trade. Armenia has the opportunity to restore both its old advantages (in the field of instrument making, jewelry industry), and new ones, in particular in the financial sphere,” he noted.

In response to a question from the Armenian News - NEWS.am correspondent, what problems the EEU has, Glazyev noted that there are no problems, but some objectives. “For example, a common market for goods and services has been created, which operates within a single space, except for some sectors. It is planned to form a single market by 2024. At present, work is underway on a development strategy to increase the efficiency of the work of integration bodies, deepen integration and give supranational bodies additional powers. This is a natural process. By 2024, it is also planned to remove the barriers of natural monopolies in the gas industry,” he said.

The “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” forum continues on October 1 in Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Narrow meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Yerevan
The agenda of the meeting in a narrow composition includes: On the Eurasian Economic Forum…
 Russian President Putin arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)
Armenia has welcomed leaders of EEU member states for the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council...
 Union of Armenians of Russia: Armenia may become trade corridor for Eurasian Union market, other regions
The EEU has come a long way over the years of its existence and is a good platform for many countries…
 Rally being held in Yerevan against Eurasian Economic Union summit
After some time, the contracting of supporters of Russia and Eurasian integration will begin in front of the Russian Embassy...
 Yerevan hosting Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
The agenda includes issues of international economic cooperation with third countries and associations…
 Soros foundation opponents in Yerevan hold awareness campaign for Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders
Two more rallies of the supporters and opponents of Eurasian integration will be held in Armenia’s capital city Tuesday, on the day of the EAEU summit…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos