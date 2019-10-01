Narrow meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Yerevan

CB: Growth in direct investment to Armenia increasing

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan signs decrees on awarding servicemen

Action in support of Eurasian integration, Putin’s visit takes place in front of Russian Embassy

Armenian parliament discusses delay in payments for registration of unauthorized buildings

SPRING PR celebrates 10th anniversary of its foundation, IPRA Golden World Awards is in Yerevan (PHOTO)

PM Pashinyan meets Kazakh President Tokayev

Armenia villagers clash with one another

Singapore delegation tastes Armenian foods and likes ghapama, gata and dolma

Russian President Putin arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Union of Armenians of Russia: Armenia may become trade corridor for Eurasian Union market, other regions

Peru's president and parliament removes each other from power

Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal decides not to consider appeal by ex-President Kocharyan’s attorneys

WCIT 2019 announces opening speakers

Armenian PM holds bilateral meetings ahead of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Russian president’s advisor: We assess Armenian competitive advantages in Eurasian Union market rather high

Armenia PM: Our relations with Iran should be as far as possible from geopolitical influences (PHOTOS)

Rally being held in Yerevan against Eurasian Economic Union summit

MP: Armenian companies should be able to sign electricity sales agreements

Armenia PM congratulates People’s Republic of China 70th anniversary

Digital opportunities in Eurasian space to be discussed in Yerevan

Armenia parliament kicks off regular sessions

WTI world oil prices rising

Yerevan hosting Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting

Soros foundation opponents in Yerevan hold awareness campaign for Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders

Rouhani: We are very pleased with friendly, neighborly relations between Armenia, Iran

Severe damage caused to health of Russian Armenian sisters who killed their father, additional expertise confirms

Newspaper: Price of Russian natural gas being supplied to Armenia will rise

Newspaper: Armenia delegation to cut PACE business trip short

Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for first time in Spain

Yerevan prosecutor's office institutes proceedings for Poghos Poghosyan's death based on newly emerged circumstances

Artsakh Ombudsman speaks during "gray zones" discussion at the PACE

Armenia PM posts photo on Facebook

Anna Hakobyan invites Singapore PM's wife to official dinner (PHOTOS)

Yerevan hosts second meeting of EEU member states' transport sector council

Serj Tankian to be keynote speaker at WCIT 2019

Armenia Deputy PM receives Iranian energy minister

Russian First Deputy PM: Information regarding goods on territory of Eurasian Union should be stored on single resource

Nikol Pashinyan meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (PHOTOS)

EEU member states leaders arrive in Armenia, Yerevan hosts Eurasian conference, digest 30.09.2019

NGO chair: Maximum permitted weights during transportation through Upper Lars will decrease from October 1

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives in Armenia

Deal signed to host Digital UAV Forum 2019

Naira Zohrabyan speaks about Karabakh elections during PACE Autumn Session

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Singapore PM

Sanitek company responds to Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia and denies all charges

Minister: Armenian legislation allows person with criminal record to run in local self-government elections

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Armenia

EEC Board member on creation of unified database and member states' sovereignty

Arman Arakelyan, sentenced to 18 years in prison in Russia for killing Azerbaijani, to be moved to Armenia

Bitcoin’s price tumbles below $8,000

Missing man, 85, found dead in Yerevan canal

Notre Dame de Paris's bell sounds for 1st first time since fire on April 15 as nation remembers Jacques Chirac

Armenia president moves from civil hospital to Yerevan penitentiary

System of a Down European tour proceeds to go to My Step Foundation of Armenia

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Armenia

One dollar drops below AMD 476 in Armenia

Armenia MOD tours military units of first military formation

Ardshinbank Receives Trade Finance AWARD 2018 by German Commerzbank

NGO head: We need to get rid of excessive bureaucracy in Eurasian Economic Union

Renowned CNN reporter Richard Quest to be keynote speaker at WCIT

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Armenia

Armenian Minister: Unified database may lead to cheaper goods in Eurasian Economic Union zone

Iranian minister: Iran ready to help increase cargo transportation through Armenia

Iran official: We consider options for connecting Armenia to Persian Gulf, Indian Ocean

Moldova president arrives in Armenia

EDB Deputy Chair: Size of loan for construction of North-South road is $ 180 million

Russian President to hold meetings with Armenian PM and Iranian President

Armenian political party leader: Government pressuring courts

Armenia Investigative Committee hosts regular meeting with public monitors

Tehran announced its readiness to act in response to Europe's non-compliance with Iranian deal conditions

His Holiness Karekin II receives US Congressman Frank Pallone

Armenian community of Singapore to have pastor soon (PHOTOS)

Artur Davtyan leaves for Kyrgyzstan on working visit

Armenia MOD to set up new subdivision for cyber security

Istanbul-Armenians address group organizing Armenian Patriarch elections

Karabakh army conducts maneuvers, regroupings, military exercises

Armenia PM: Key matter is diversification of Eurasian transport infrastructure

PM: Agricultural insurance kicking off in Armenia (VIDEO)

PACE autumn session opens in Strasbourg

Chair of Eurasian Economic Commission Board: Transport volume within EEU does not increase globally

PetroChina discovers new oil field

Pashinyan: Jacques Chirac was one of symbols of revival of Armenian-French interstate relations

Armenian from Uzbekistan being subjected to violence by doctors in Russia hospital

IC: Severe accident at Arteni village of Armenia occurs amid wrong actions of participants of ongoing drills

Jermuk residents sue Armenian Ecology Minister

WCIT 2019: At the intersection of innovation, technology and talent

Armenian Deputy PM: Development of transport, logical sphere in Eurasian Union will create new opportunities

President Armen Sarkissian and his wife visit Chinese embassy in Armenia

Armenia official: Transportation, movement rules should be standard within Eurasian Economic Union

Russian Finance Minister: Unresolved bureaucratic issues impede digitization within Eurasian Union

Victor Soghomonyan: Robert Kocharyan passes examination at Izmirlian MC

Armenia ex-official’s attorney: Gagik Khachatryan will be granted amnesty

Singapore’s PM takes short walk in Yerevan, tastes Armenian lavash at local supermarket

Armenia justice minister: Government has adopted balanced approach toward judiciary

Saudi Crown Prince considers attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure as “act of war”

Ucom is technical sponsor of WCIT 2019, the World IT Congress to be held in Armenia

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th anniversary of China

World oil prices are falling

PM: Armenia may become energy hub in Eurasian Union