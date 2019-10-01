Russian president’s advisor: We assess Armenian competitive advantages in Eurasian Union market rather high

Armenian competitive advantages in the Eurasian Economic Union market are assessed rather high, adviser to the Russian President Sergey Glazyev told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, Armenia is very actively involved in the work within the Eurasian Economic Union and has mastered the Union’s market.
“The potential of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union is just beginning to unfold. This is manifested in the growth of joint investment projects, the restoration of cooperative ties and mutual trade. Armenia has the opportunity to restore both its old advantages (in the field of instrument making, jewelry industry), and new ones, in particular in the financial sphere,” he noted.
In response to a question from the Armenian News - NEWS.am correspondent, what problems the EEU has, Glazyev noted that there are no problems, but some objectives. “For example, a common market for goods and services has been created, which operates within a single space, except for some sectors. It is planned to form a single market by 2024. At present, work is underway on a development strategy to increase the efficiency of the work of integration bodies, deepen integration and give supranational bodies additional powers. This is a natural process. By 2024, it is also planned to remove the barriers of natural monopolies in the gas industry,” he said.
The “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” forum continues on October 1 in Yerevan.