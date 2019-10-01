Union of Armenians of Russia: Armenia may become trade corridor for Eurasian Union market, other regions

Having a rich history, advantageous geographical location and a powerful diaspora around the world, Armenia can become a trade corridor between the Eurasian Union market and other regions, Ara Abrahamyan, chair of the International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership NGO said on Tuesday.
According to him, the EEU has come a long way over the years of its existence and is a good platform for many countries.
“The competitive advantages of the EEU together with the development of transport infrastructure will help to fully unleash the Union’s potential and become the main one for attracting investments aimed at innovative development,” he noted.