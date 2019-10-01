News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Union of Armenians of Russia: Armenia may become trade corridor for Eurasian Union market, other regions
Union of Armenians of Russia: Armenia may become trade corridor for Eurasian Union market, other regions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Having a rich history, advantageous geographical location and a powerful diaspora around the world, Armenia can become a trade corridor between the Eurasian Union market and other regions, Ara Abrahamyan, chair of the International Forum of the Eurasian Partnership NGO said on Tuesday.

According to him, the EEU has come a long way over the years of its existence and is a good platform for many countries. 

“The competitive advantages of the EEU together with the development of transport infrastructure will help to fully unleash the Union’s potential and become the main one for attracting investments aimed at innovative development,” he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Narrow meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Yerevan
The agenda of the meeting in a narrow composition includes: On the Eurasian Economic Forum…
 Russian President Putin arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)
Armenia has welcomed leaders of EEU member states for the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council...
 Russian president’s advisor: We assess Armenian competitive advantages in Eurasian Union market rather high
“The potential of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union is just beginning to unfold…
Rally being held in Yerevan against Eurasian Economic Union summit
After some time, the contracting of supporters of Russia and Eurasian integration will begin in front of the Russian Embassy...
 Yerevan hosting Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
The agenda includes issues of international economic cooperation with third countries and associations…
 Soros foundation opponents in Yerevan hold awareness campaign for Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders
Two more rallies of the supporters and opponents of Eurasian integration will be held in Armenia’s capital city Tuesday, on the day of the EAEU summit…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos