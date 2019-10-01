News
Armenian parliament discusses delay in payments for registration of unauthorized buildings
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

This package of bills is related to the provision of privileges to communities, said Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Vache Terteryan on Tuesday.

According to him, it is proposed to pay and carry out voluntary registration of property rights to home-made buildings and structures, for example, garages, in a quarterly mode for two years in local governments.

The official noted that, especially in large communities, there are thousands of illegal buildings that, according to the law and legal norms, are considered the property of legal entities owning this land. To regulate this process, local governments should be able to register and properly own these properties as public property. 

“In my opinion, this will facilitate the performance of functions by the municipal authorities, expand their capabilities,” he noted.
