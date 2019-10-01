PM Pashinyan meets Kazakh President Tokayev

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Prime Minister welcomed his Kazakh counterpart in Yerevan and noted that today's meeting is a good opportunity to discuss the agenda of bilateral relations.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you once again on being elected President of Kazakhstan. I also know that the majority of the Armenian community living in Kazakhstan have also voted for you,” he said. “The Armenian Government is interested in developing trade and economic relations with Kazakhstan. I am glad that the cooperation in this direction has been expanding lately, but there is a great potential to implement consistent steps.”

The Kazakh President thanked for the warm welcome and added: “I am glad that Yerevan continues to develop, it is one of the most beautiful cities I have seen. The Kazakh people have warm feelings towards the Armenian people, and our country has a great desire to develop cooperation with Armenia in different areas.”

He highlighted the steps taken to increase the volume of trade turnover and in this context agreed with PM Pashinyan that it is necessary to activate the activity of the Armenian-Kazakh intergovernmental commission.

The two discussed issues related to the process and possibilities of implementation of bilateral joint investment projects in the fields of energy, agriculture and digital technologies. The parties referred to transport infrastructures and opportunities for overcoming the existing problems in terms of increasing mutual export and import volumes.

The sides also highlighted the cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the EAEU, the CSTO, the UN and other platforms and touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked Kazakhstan for its balanced stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Armenia on an official visit. The invitation has been kindly accepted.