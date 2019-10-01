Armenia delegation attends Black Sea Economic Cooperation organization committee meeting

YEREVAN. – The Armenian delegation participated in the 54th Legal and Political Affairs Committee Meeting of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), in Sochi, Russia. The head of the delegation, National Assembly vice-speaker Vahe Enfiajyan, on Tuesday announced this at a press conference in parliament.

Enfiajyan said that during this meeting he touched upon closed borders, factors impeding the development of the region, as well as the policy of Azerbaijan and Turkey that runs counter to the international conventions which they have ratified.

Stressing the close link between the road infrastructures of Black Sea countries, the Armenian parliament deputy speaker noted that the Black Sea Basin is the main economic crossroads of Europe and Asia, and that is why the prospects for economic cooperation between the BSEC organization member countries are extremely important.

Enfiajyan added that during the aforesaid meeting the Azerbaijani side once again attempted to raise the matter of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict. But he stressed that the BSEC is a regional economic organization, and for this reason Armenia considers unacceptable the attempts to politicize this organization’s activities by adopting documents that exceed its powers and are contrary to its charter.