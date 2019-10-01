News
Armenian Environmental Front member presents Amulsar issue to European Parliament delegates
Armenian Environmental Front member presents Amulsar issue to European Parliament delegates
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Member of the Armenian Environmental Front civil initiative Anna Shahnazaryan today in Brussels presented the issue of Amulsar gold mine to a group of delegates of the European Parliament, particularly the former Armenian government’s permission to implement the project and the incumbent government’s attempts to ensure implementation of the project contrary to the will of the local residents and the wide masses of Armenia’s population, as reported the Armenian Environmental Front civil initiative.

The member of the initiative also presented the latest developments in regard to the international study of the Environmental Impact Assessment documents submitted by Lydian Armenia, that is, the main results of the ELARD-TRC companies’ report. The member also drew the European parliamentarians’ attention to the fact that the development bank with a share of the member states of the European Union, that is, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, is among those providing large amounts of funding for a program against which there is resistance and, moreover, shares responsibility for providing such support to this program approved through violations of the Armenian legislation.
This text available in   Հայերեն
