Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan signs decrees on awarding servicemen

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan signed decrees on awarding, Artsakh President's press service reported.
For personal bravery and courage shown during rebuffing the subversive-reconnoitering activities undertaken by the opponent, servicemen Armen Babayan and Emil Nersisyan were awarded with the “For Service in Battle” medal.
For shooting down the hostile unmanned aerial vehicle “Orbiter -2“, which had infringed Artsakh air border during the reconnaissance flight, the Defence Army servicemen Parouyr Amirkhanyan and Rafik Ordoyan were awarded with the “For Service in Battle” medal.