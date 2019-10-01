Narrow meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Yerevan

A narrow meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is taking place in Yerevan.
The meeting was opened by the opening remarks of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noting the special significance of the meeting, taking into account the participation in the expanded composition of the Iranian President and the Prime Minister of Singapore.
The agenda of the meeting in a narrow composition includes: On the Eurasian Economic Forum. On issues related to the distribution of import customs tariffs between the budgets of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. On the chair and staff of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
The beginning of the meeting was preceded by a meeting ceremony of participants and a joint photo.
The meeting is attended by the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, as well as Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will arrive in Yerevan today.
An expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will also be attended by the President of Moldova Igor Dodon in connection with the status of Moldova as an observer state at the EAEU, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of state.