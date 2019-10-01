Armenia parliament majority: Legislature must do its utmost to enhance role, standing of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN. – The legislature must do its utmost to enhance the role and standing of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction at the National Assembly (NA), on Tuesday told this to reporters in parliament.

Referring to the draft on the termination of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers as CC President, she noted that they will debate on it during the current four-day NA session.

“I had said some time ago that if the other [parliament] factions find it appropriate to express their positions in advance, it would be good for both the public and us in order to know whether or not they support our draft,” she noted. “[The opposition] Bright Armenia [faction] has already announced it. According to my information, there is no final position yet at the [opposition Prosperous Armenia Party] PAP [faction].”

As for the chances of Hrayr Tovmasyan attending these debates, Makunts said this is Tovmasyan’s right.

As per the parliament majority leader, they have begun the process of termination of Tovmasyan’s powers in order to raise public trust toward the CC.

“We find that this is in no way an obstacle to restoring the reputation of the court,” she added, in particular. “[But] this is not the only step that needs to be taken in that direction, in the context of reforms of the judicial system [in Armenia].”

Makunts stated that, depending on the position the CC will express, the My Step faction will decide on its future courses of action.

Asked if there is a single position within the My Step faction to vote for this draft, Makunts said: “It’s us that has submitted the draft, and our MPs have not voiced any other position.”

“You know that there are enough votes at the My Step faction needed to submit the draft to the Constitutional Court,” she added. “But this is not just a matter of our faction. All factions should be interested in the process of properly examining the matter.”

Makunts said she views the matter from the viewpoint that the judges will make a decision solely within the legal domain, and based on legal documents.

“Let’s hope they will make an unbiased decision,” she added. “[But] nothing should be ruled out.”