Iranian court sentences Rouhani's brother to 5 years in prison for corruption
Iranian court sentences Rouhani's brother to 5 years in prison for corruption
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

An Iranian court sentenced Hassan Fereydoun, the brother of the current president of the country, Hassan Rouhani, to five years in prison for corruption, the representative of the Iranian Supreme Court said.

According to the source, Hassan Fereydoun is sentenced to five years in prison as a result of the appeal, TASS reported referring to Fars.

Fereydun was arrested in July 2017. The investigation does not disclose all the details of the charges, limited to information about his involvement in a number of corrupt financial schemes. At the time of his arrest, Fereydoun was an adviser to the Iranian president.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
