Prosperous Armenia faction MP on vote to terminate powers of Constitutional Court member

I don’t want to encourage or give impulse to any process, and this is why I say that our faction’s stance will be clear after discussions and before the vote. This is what secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Arman Abovyan told journalists today, touching upon the draft decision submitted by the My Step faction to terminate the powers of member of the Constitutional Court [Hrayr Tovmasyan].

“There is definitely going to be a legal evaluation. This isn’t about individuals. It’s a certain process of the National Assembly that has to be in the legal field and in line with the legislation,” Arman Abovyan emphasized, adding that the faction will express its position after the faction’s lawyers give an opinion and after the faction holds a discussion.

The Bright Armenia faction has declared that it will vote in favor of the draft decision.