Google helps wander around Versailles

A rare opportunity to stroll through the halls of the Palace of Versailles, not overwhelmed by tourists, has appeared for owners of VR-helmets HTC Vive and Oculus Rift thanks to Google. The search engine, in collaboration with the administration of the museum, created an application with a virtual tour of the palace of Louis XIV, Vesti reported.
In total, the interiors of 21 halls - surfaces (including walls and ceilings) with a total area of 36,000 square meters were shot and transformed into detailed three-dimensional objects. Many paintings and sculptures have also been digitized, which VR helmet users will be able to see in great detail.
The captured data took about four terabytes. In the application you can visit the apartments of the king and queen, the Royal Opera House, the Royal Chapel, the Mirror Hall and other rooms of the palace. The app is available for Windows for free on the Steam platform.