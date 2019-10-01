News
Citizens hold protest while Russian President arrives at Armenian presidential residence
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A while ago, citizens of Yerevan were standing in front of the presidential residence and holding signs with the demand for the release of political prisoners in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The protest was held by human rights activist Nina Karapetyants and Head of Helsinki Citizen’s Assembly Yerevan Office Natalya Martirosyan.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Nina Karapetyants said she and the other protesters are expressing their support to political prisoners with this protest.

The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has begun at the presidential residence and is also attended by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
