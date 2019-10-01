Armenian official, ADB discuss joint agriculture programs

Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Artak Kamalyan today received the delegation led by Director for Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture Division of the Central and Western Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank Donneth Walton to discuss the upcoming joint programs and initiatives in the agriculture sector.
One of the main topics on the agenda was the 2019-23 Strategy on Partnership with Armenia, which was developed by the Asian Development Bank and envisages providing technical assistance to Armenia to conduct a study on agricultural value chains.
At the outset of the meeting, Artak Kamalyan briefly presented the main provisions and directions of the Strategy on Sustainable Development of Agriculture in the Republic of Armenia, the target indicators for the years to come and the road map to achieve those indicators.
The deputy minister particularly touched upon the strategic priorities in the agrarian sector, including increase of competitiveness and effectiveness, ensuring of food safety, expansion of opportunities for export, human and institutional capacity building, support to the sustainable development of rural communities and the promotion of digital agriculture and technological innovations.
The guests expressed willingness to thoroughly explore the strategy on sustainable development of agriculture in Armenia and, if possible, include certain actions in the Bank’s Strategy.