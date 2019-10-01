Armenian minister receives French Ambassador

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, as reported the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia.

At the outset, Arayik Harutyunyan expressed condolences on the death of President Jacques Chirac and emphasized that there was an unprecedented uplift in the relations between France and Armenia during his term of office.

Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte attached importance to the role of the French school in Armenia and somewhat changed one of the famous phrases of Charles Aznavour, stating that the school has to be 100% Armenian and 100% French.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of the French University in Armenia and the implementation of new programs at the University, as well as the areas of cooperation between TUMO Center for Creative Technologies and the French University within the scope of the EU for Innovations Program.

The parties also discussed the minister’s upcoming visit to Paris and the agenda of meetings.