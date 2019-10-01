Rally supporting EEU Supreme Council: ‘Grant-eaters’ will not worsen Armenian-Russian relations

‘Grant-eaters’ who hold small pickets at the government building and earn money from the US and Europe, and their owners will not succeed in worsening the Armenian-Russian relations, said the acting first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia Yerdzhanik Ghazaryan during an action near the building of the Russian Embassy in Armenia in support of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which is being held Tuesday in Yerevan.

Ghazaryan noted that the US and the West are doing their best to alienate Armenia from Russia, realizing that Russia is the guarantor of stability in the region and Armenia’s security.

“We will not allow them to put their interests on the agenda, be it the Istanbul Convention, or other similar initiatives. This is all temporary, and they are temporary, and the Armenian-Russian relations, going from the depths of centuries, are eternal,” he said.

The participants brought with them Armenian flags, banners of the Communist Party of Armenia, and posters with the inscriptions “Forever with Russia”, “No to anti-Russian provocations”, and “We welcome participants to the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council”.

In front of the building of the Russian Embassy in Armenia in the center of Yerevan on October 1, an action was held in support of the Eurasian integration of the country and the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Its organizers were the Communist Party of Armenia, the Social Justice Party of Armenia, and the United Progressive Communist Party of Armenia.

Meanwhile, a demonstration launched by the VETO movement, and against cooperation between the Open Society Foundations—whose founder is George Soros—and Armenia, was staged Tuesday outside the Matenadaran museum in Yerevan.

In a statement issued by its initiators, there is a call for active cooperation with NGOs concerned and their partners in the EEU member states in exposing foreign agency networks and preventing their anti-state activities.