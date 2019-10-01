News
Official: It is planned to optimize the staff of regional administrations
Official: It is planned to optimize the staff of regional administrations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

It is planned to optimize the staff of regional administrations in Armenia, said Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Vache Terteryan at the Armenian parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, everyone intuitively understands that, most likely, some reductions are coming, "but one should not be afraid of this." 

“I do not think that the reductions will be widespread and so widespread,” the official said.

The MP from ruling bloc My Step Varazdat Karapetyan noted that the government needs to take very specific steps to clarify the number of staff of the regional administrations, since, in his opinion, it is obvious that the regional administrations have an unjustifiably high number of employees. The reason for this is that when the regional administrations were finally formed, they were given unlimited functions, and they decided to take on both the functions of the heads of rural communities and tailor the system of government. 

“As a result, in fact, the most artificial institution was created,” the deputy noted.

Ani Samsonyan, Bright Armenia party MP, also agreed with Karapetyan’s position, who noted that the regional administrations intervened in every way in the affairs of the rural leadership, not contributing to the solution of real pressing problems.

“And regardless of who will be in power, the governors will continue to remain just such a political tool,” Samsonyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
