Armenian MP: Vahe Grigoryan closely linked to political majority

When the National Assembly was electing Hrayr Tovmasyan, there were some concerns that he will be politically restraint as a deputy of the Republican Party’s faction. This is what secretary of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Gevorg Gorgisyan told journalists, touching upon the draft decision that the My Step faction has submitted to terminate the powers of member of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan.

“We said the same for Vahe Grigoryan when we stated that he has close ties with the political majority. We doubt that Hrayr Tovmasyan is politically restraint or unrestraint. We will vote in favor. Let the competent body (Constitutional Court) give its evaluation,” Gevorg Gorgisyan emphasized.