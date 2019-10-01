Kocharyan's lawyer: Court of Appeal avoids justice

The Court of Appeal simply escaped the administration of justice. One of the lawyers of the former president Hovhannes Khudoyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am referring to today's decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal, which dismissed the complaint of the lawyers of the second president of Armenia against the decision to leave the preventive measure unchanged with their client .
“The argument of the court is incorrect, the court in this way simply tried to avoid the administration of justice. Literal reproduction of the law does not imply securing this right. The European Convention states that a person may appeal against a decision regarding his preventive measure. This is a moot point for the courts, since they understand that making a positive decision will lead to serious problems for them, and a negative decision will cast a shadow on their professional career,” he noted.
The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan, chaired by judge Anna Danibekyan, on September 17 rejected the request of Kocharyan’s lawyers for the release of the second president of Armenia.
The consideration of the application began on September 12. His lawyers petitioned for the immediate suspension of the criminal prosecution of Kocharyan on the basis of the decision of the Constitutional Court of September 4 and the immediate elimination of the preventive measure chosen against the second president of Armenia.