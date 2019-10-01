Number of experts of Armenian parliamentary factions may increase

It was proposed to increase the number of experts to five people in those fractions whose number exceeds 14 people, and to four - with over 14 deputies, said Arman Abovyan, the Secretary of the Prosperous Armenia Party’s parliamentary faction at the Armenian Parliament on Tuesday.

“It is no secret that we, and especially our experts, have to consider and analyze a huge number of legislative initiatives. Often, this affects the quality of work,” he said adding that “therefore, we want to reduce the load by attracting additional experts, which will also positively affect the quality of their analysis of various bills.”

The deputy noted that the experts not only consider the proposed bills, but also help in the process of drafting them.

The MP expects that this bill will increase the efficiency of the parliamentary factions, will enable the factions to attract new specialists to their work to improve the quality of parliamentary work in general.