Minister: Armenia to engage Singaporean experts in implementation of educational reforms

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan today received the delegation led by Senior Minister of Singapore and Coordinating Minister for Social Policie Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
At the outset of the meeting, Minister Harutyunyan emphasized that Armenia is ready to invest all the necessary efforts to use the whole potential for cooperation between Armenia and Singapore and stated that Armenia is also interested in Singapore’s successful experience in the education sector.
Tharman Shanmugaratnam talked about the problems that Singapore has overcome and the guarantees of success, underscoring the importance of training courses for teachers and organizers of education, the creation of necessary infrastructures, etc.
According to Arayik Harutyunyan, in many regards, Armenia has the same problems that Singapore had in the education sector, and the reforms launched by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport are in the areas earmarked by the Senior Minister of Singapore.
The parties reached agreements on three main areas in the education sector, including the involvement of Singaporean experts in the reforms in Armenia’s education sector, the exchange of Singapore’s experience through the visits of Armenia’s teachers and school principals and the exchange of experience in the higher education sector.
During the meeting, the parties also touched upon cultural cooperation, particularly the opportunities to hold culture days in both countries.