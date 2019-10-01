News
PM: Armenia makes feasible contribution to Eurasian Economic Union development
PM: Armenia makes feasible contribution to Eurasian Economic Union development
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


Armenia makes a feasible contribution to the development of the Eurasian Union, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Tuesday in Yerevan.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, the Prime Minister noted that the organization is growing stronger from year to year and has proved its viability as an international integration association. Nikol Pashinyan noted the efforts made by Armenia during this year's presidency for this. Pashinyan especially highlighted the participation of the Presidents of Moldova and Iran and the Prime Minister of Singapore in the meeting.

The PM was pleased to note that for the first time in the framework of such a meeting, an international forum was held on the transit opportunities of the Eurasian continent.

Among the important issues, he noted the need to eliminate obstacles to the free movement of labor, the formation of a common labor market, the mutual recognition of electronic signatures, as well as the transition to the national currency in the behavior of settlements. The latest developments on the gas market are of particular importance, the PM said.

According to him, Armenia attaches particular importance to expanding the geography of foreign relations. He recalled that agreements with Iran and China are coming into force this month. Talks with Singapore have been completed and today an agreement will be signed between the EEU and Singapore and talks are expected to be completed with Serbia, and they are aimed at the effective completion of negotiations with Egypt, Israel, and India.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
