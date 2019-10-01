Armenian delegates to PACE take selfie with France President (PHOTO)

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Sos Avetisyan has posted on his Facebook page a photo of the members of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and President of France Emmanuel Macron and left a note.
“The worst selfie in the history of PACE, but it was definitely a pleasure to take a photo with Macron. Ask Mr. Marukyan about the extra light," he stated.
In the photo are Emmanuel Macron, deputies of the My Step faction Sos Avetisyan and Tatevik Hayrapetyan and head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan.
