Advisor to Russian President: Eurasian Economic Union has gained great potential for trust

Over the years of cooperation, the Eurasian Economic Union has accumulated great potential for trust, said adviser to the Russian President Sergey Glazyev on Tuesday in Yerevan during the panel session.
According to him, along with this, the issue of removing barriers is constantly being discussed.
“The main task should be the desire to become not just a transit territory, but to develop our own industry and use the capabilities of the EEU to develop the economies of the participating countries. It is necessary to increase the share of exports to third countries, to work to change the structure of export products in order to increase competitiveness. For this, it is necessary to use the technical potential and opportunities for cooperation with China,” he added.