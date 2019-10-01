Putin: Eurasian Union expands geography of cooperation and holds talks with 13 countries

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is expanding the geography of cooperation and is in talks with 13 countries, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
According to Putin, the geography of contacts of our union is constantly expanding, the association is conducting substantive negotiations on cooperation with thirteen countries and more than twenty international structures and organizations, TASS reported.
He also announced the imminent start of talks on the creation of a free trade zone between the EAEU and India.