News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Putin: Eurasian Union expands geography of cooperation and holds talks with 13 countries
Putin: Eurasian Union expands geography of cooperation and holds talks with 13 countries
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is expanding the geography of cooperation and is in talks with 13 countries, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to Putin, the geography of contacts of our union is constantly expanding, the association is conducting substantive negotiations on cooperation with thirteen countries and more than twenty international structures and organizations, TASS reported.

He also announced the imminent start of talks on the creation of a free trade zone between the EAEU and India.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rouhani: US carries out economic terrorism
All countries are obliged to speak out against one-sidedness and in accordance with international obligations…
 Free trade deal signed between Eurasian Economic Union, Singapore
The documents were signed by Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the EEC Board, Deputy Prime Ministers of the Union member states…
 Advisor to Russian President: Eurasian Economic Union has gained great potential for trust
“The main task should be the desire to become not just a transit territory…
 PM: Armenia makes feasible contribution to Eurasian Economic Union development
The Prime Minister noted that the organization is growing stronger from year to yea
 10 issues to be discussed at expanded meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan
The meeting participants will consider the issue of approving the amount of fees paid by business entities when applying to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU)Court...
 Narrow meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
The agenda of the meeting in a narrow composition includes: On the Eurasian Economic Forum…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos