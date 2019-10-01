Kazakh President: Kazakh exports with Eurasian Union member states decreased by over 6%

The Eurasian Economic Union has become one of the important notable links in the development of world trade, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan.
According to him, the Eurasian Union is open for mutually beneficial cooperation with external partners, Kazinform reported.
“However, the rapidly changing market conditions, growing competition between the powers, trade wars, and growth in protectionism contribute to the instability of the global economy,” he noted. “A slowdown in economic growth in the world, especially among our main economic partners, the EU, and China, can entail undesirable consequences for us.”
He noted that according to the results of the first half of 2019, the EEU trade turnover with third countries decreased by 2%. Mutual trade of the countries of the Union decreased by over 5% to $ 28 billion. You must agree that this is an unfavorable trend, Sputnik-Kazakhstan reported.
According to him, the country is worried about the decline in exports of Kazakh products within the Eurasian Economic Union.
“Kazakh export with the EEU member states has decreased by over 6%. There are objective economic reasons for this. But we also do not write off administrative barriers. In difficult global conditions, it is extremely important for us to support the sustainable economic growth of our states,” Tokayev said pointing out that this is possible only through real and mutually beneficial cooperation, integration and cooperation.