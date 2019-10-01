Bezos again tops list of richest people in US according to Forbes

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the second time in a row topped the list of 400 richest people in the United States, Forbes reported.
The businessman’s fortune estimated at $ 114 billion. The full rating of the richest US businessmen will be published on Wednesday, October 2.
According to the publication, Bezos did not stop even an expensive divorce from his wife MacKenzie, who received 19.7 million shares of Amazon (approximately 4% of the company). The entrepreneur has 12% of the securities. At the time of the official divorce in early July, 4% of Amazon cost $ 38.3 billion.
In March, Bezos for the second time in a row led the ranking of the world's richest businessmen with fortune at $ 131 billion.