Yerevan hosts Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, Singapore - EEU deal signed, 01.10.19 digest

Armenian News- NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 01.10.2019:

· A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan held bilateral meetings ahead of the session with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Later, the narrow meeting was attended by the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, as well as Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the EEC Board.

An expanded meeting was attended by Igor Dodon in connection with the status of Moldova as an observer state at the EAEU, as well as Iran’s Hassan Rouhani and Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of state.

During the meeting, the Armenian PM noted that Armenia makes a feasible contribution to the development of the Eurasian Union and Armenia attaches particular importance to expanding the geographical scope of foreign relations.

The Russian President, in his statement, noted that the Eurasian Economic Union is expanding the geographical scope of cooperation and is in talks with 13 countries. He also announced the imminent start of talks on the creation of a free-trade zone between the EAEU and India.

Iranian President, in his turn, touched upon relations with the US. According to him, the international community must counteract the hostile and unilateral approaches of the US.

As part of the High Council meeting in Yerevan, a free trade deal was signed, as well as a framework agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation between the EEU and Singapore.

· Meanwhile, a rally was held against holding the Eurasian Economic Union summit and the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the country initiated by the unregistered European Party of Armenia, which advocates the country's entry into NATO.

Also, a demonstration launched by the VETO movement, and against cooperation between the Open Society Foundations—whose founder is George Soros—and Armenia, was staged Tuesday outside the Matenadaran museum in Yerevan.

In a statement issued by its initiators, there is a call for active cooperation with NGOs concerned and their partners in the EEU member states in exposing foreign agency networks and preventing their anti-state activities.

Another action was held In front of the Russian Embassy in Armenia in support of the Eurasian integration of the country and the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Its organizers were the Communist Party of Armenia, the Social Justice Party of Armenia, and the United Progressive Communist Party of Armenia.

· The Armenian Criminal Court of Appeal has decided not to consider the appeal by second President Robert Kocharyan’s legal defendants against the decision to not commute his pretrial measure of custody, arguing that the aforementioned decision is not subject to appeal, the judicial information system reported.

According to the Criminal Court of Appeal, under the Criminal Procedure Code, in cases where an appellate appeal is brought against a judicial act that is not subject to appeal, by the decision of the appellate court, such an appeal is not considered.

· Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone Jr. arrived in Artsakh this morning where he will be meeting government officials to explore opportunities to strengthen U.S.-Artsakh relations, review U.S. funded humanitarian projects, and explore new ways the U.S. can help strengthen the fledgling democracy

Three people have been killed, five injured as a result of a road accident in Crimea on Tuesday, a regional Interior Ministry press release said.

The foreign car has been involved in the incident and a source in the regional law enforcement agencies told TASS, that the case has been registered in the Armenian territory.

· Just one year ago, the world lost a great singer, composer, poet and actor Charles Aznavour.

Last year, people carried flowers to Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan, cried and sang through tears. Today we recall him with light sadness, we sang and we will sing with love, with a big and faithful love for the Maestro.