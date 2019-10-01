News
Sooronbay Jeenbekov: It is necessary to take measures to remove obstacles in Eurasian Union market
Sooronbay Jeenbekov: It is necessary to take measures to remove obstacles in Eurasian Union market
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Appropriate measures should be taken to remove obstacles in the Eurasian Economic Union market, said Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in expanded format in Yerevan.

He noted that in 2018, tension in trade relations between the largest economic powers in the world significantly increased, and there was a negative impact of these processes on the economic situation inside the EEU.

“In addition to the geo-economic aspects, our own shortcomings also become reasons for the inhibition of the growth of mutual trade volumes. In pursuit of short-term benefits, some countries tighten state control and create additional obstacles,” he noted adding that such an approach reduces the cumulative effect of integration.

“In the integration associations of the country, they benefit by reducing the cost of production by increasing the speed and volume of transportation of goods. But in reality, we argue among themselves. Our governments must take appropriate measures to remove obstacles in the domestic market. If we do not eliminate them, our Union may not achieve our goals,” he noted.

Jeenbekov expressed interest in the transparency and objectivity of customs control at the external borders of the EEU, noted the need for “triple” control at customs checkpoints and empowered the Commission with the power to quickly resolve the disputed situation through direct mediation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
