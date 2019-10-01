Ex-official files crime report against Armenia Prosecutor General

Former prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Erebuni and Nubarashen Administrative Districts Avetis Apiyan has filed a crime report against the Prosecutor General of Armenia to Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan. This is what Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan confirmed in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The ground for the crime report was the decision of the Prosecutor General to dismiss Apinyan from office. According to the former prosecutor, he was dismissed based on false data. The former official believes the Prosecutor General of Armenia doesn’t comply with the position held and the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia has to raise the issue of lack of confidence in the Prosecutor General.
On June 22, 2018, by the order of the Prosecutor General of Armenia, Apinyan was dismissed from the position held. After this, the ex-official applied to the Administrative Court with the request to recognize the order of the Prosecutor General as invalid and hire him again.
On March 13, 2019, the Administrative Court, chaired by Judge Hrach Ayvazyan, upheld Apinyan’s claim and obliged the Prosecutor General’s Office to restore Avetis Apinyan in his former position.