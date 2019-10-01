Member of ruling bloc declares war on sexism in Armenia

Last week, the social network was simply overwhelmed with offensive comments about women, said the deputy from the ruling My Step bloc Sona Ghazaryan.

As an example, she cited the Armenian model - 23-year-old Armine Harutyunyan, who became the star of social networks and media in Armenia after taking part in the fashion show of the 2020 collection of the world-famous Gucci brand.

The MP noted that the girl was attacked with insulting comments, which was connected with the prejudices that exist in Armenian society. At the same time, Ghazaryan noted that sexism, which actively took root in Armenia, did not pass by herself as she is the “woman politician”.

Silence, according to the parliamentarian, will only contribute to the further spread of this phenomenon, and for this very reason she decided to speak from the rostrum of the parliament.