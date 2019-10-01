Criminal Court of Appeal dismisses complaint of Serzh Sargsyan’s nephews

The Criminal Court of Appeal rejected Tuesday the complaint of Narek and Ani Sargsyans against the judicial act recognizing the legality of the decision to conduct inspections in companies belonging to them.
Narek and Ani Sargsyan are the children of the brother of ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Levon Sargsyan. They are involved as defendants in a criminal case instituted on the fact of illegal enrichment and concealment of property subject to declaration. As part of this case, checks were carried out in companies owned by Narek and Ani Sargsyan, against which they made a complaint. On March 27 this year, the trial court, having examined their complaint, dismissed it. It was this judicial act that was appealed by the lawyer Migran Poghosyan with the Criminal Court of Appeal.