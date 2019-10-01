News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Criminal Court of Appeal dismisses complaint of Serzh Sargsyan’s nephews
Criminal Court of Appeal dismisses complaint of Serzh Sargsyan’s nephews
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Criminal Court of Appeal rejected Tuesday the complaint of Narek and Ani Sargsyans against the judicial act recognizing the legality of the decision to conduct inspections in companies belonging to them.

Narek and Ani Sargsyan are the children of the brother of ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Levon Sargsyan. They are involved as defendants in a criminal case instituted on the fact of illegal enrichment and concealment of property subject to declaration. As part of this case, checks were carried out in companies owned by Narek and Ani Sargsyan, against which they made a complaint. On March 27 this year, the trial court, having examined their complaint, dismissed it. It was this judicial act that was appealed by the lawyer Migran Poghosyan with the Criminal Court of Appeal.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge godson remanded in custody
But he does not accept the charge against him…
 Yerevan court again denies motion for Manvel Grigoryan release on bail
The retired general and ex-MP is remanded in custody…
 3 killed, 5 injured as result or road accident: Car involved in accident registered in Armenia
Measures have been taken to provide first aid to the injured…
Iranian court sentences Rouhani's brother to 5 years in prison for corruption
Hassan Fereydoun is sentenced to five years in prison as a result of the appeal…
Severe damage caused to health of Russian Armenian sisters who killed their father, additional expertise confirms
The girls’ attorneys have issued a statement…
 Arman Arakelyan, sentenced to 18 years in prison in Russia for killing Azerbaijani, to be moved to Armenia
"The transportation will take place in 1-2 months…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos