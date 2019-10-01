Supreme Eurasian Economic Council next meeting to be held in St. Petersburg

The next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in December in St. Petersburg.
The decision on this was made at a narrow and expanded composition of the council meeting held Tuesday in Yerevan.
As reported earlier, the narrow meeting was attended by the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, as well as Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the EEC Board.
An expanded meeting was attended by Igor Dodon in connection with the status of Moldova as an observer state at the EAEU, as well as Iran’s Hassan Rouhani and Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of state.