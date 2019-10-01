PM: Development of Iran-EEU relations will contribute to development of Armenian-Iran relations

The development of relations between Iran and the Eurasian Union will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Armenia and Iran, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a briefing following a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which was held in Yerevan.
Speaking about the entry into force in the near future of the agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone of the EEU and Iran, Pashinyan noted that this agreement opens up new opportunities for the development of business of both parties, given the fact that Iran and the EEU have huge markets.
According to him, the format of cooperation represents great opportunities that should be used. At the same time, Pashinyan noted that Armenia hopes to develop transit opportunities.