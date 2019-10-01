Lee Hsien Loong: Singapore finds its soulmate in Eurasian Union

Singapore has found its soulmate in the Eurasian Union, said Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at a briefing following a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which was held in Yerevan.

According to him, he is very inspired by the work of the organization. Lee Hsien Loong noted that Singapore’s relations with other countries are built on mutual respect, cooperation and a view of mutual enrichment.

He added that the signed agreement is an important moment in relations with the EEU.

Noting the small volume of trade between the EEU member states and Singapore, the PM expressed hope that the agreement would increase it. He noted the need to strongly resist protectionism in a world that impedes free trade and global economic trends as well as hope that cooperation with the union will contribute to the development of economies and will lead to further deepening of cooperation.

As part of the High Council meeting in Yerevan, a free trade deal was signed, as well as a framework agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation between the EEU and Singapore.