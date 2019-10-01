News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Lee Hsien Loong: Singapore finds its soulmate in Eurasian Union
Lee Hsien Loong: Singapore finds its soulmate in Eurasian Union
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Singapore has found its soulmate in the Eurasian Union, said Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at a briefing following a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which was held in Yerevan.

According to him, he is very inspired by the work of the organization. Lee Hsien Loong noted that Singapore’s relations with other countries are built on mutual respect, cooperation and a view of mutual enrichment. 

He added that the signed agreement is an important moment in relations with the EEU.

Noting the small volume of trade between the EEU member states and Singapore, the PM expressed hope that the agreement would increase it. He noted the need to strongly resist protectionism in a world that impedes free trade and global economic trends as well as hope that cooperation with the union will contribute to the development of economies and will lead to further deepening of cooperation.

As part of the High Council meeting in Yerevan, a free trade deal was signed, as well as a framework agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation between the EEU and Singapore.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Participants of “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” forum adopt declaration
Participants to the forum devoted to the main issues of development and deepening of Eurasian integration…
 Tigran Sargsyan: We are expanding Eurasian Economic Union essence
“We are a purely economic union and the issues of investments and services are today within the competence of governments…
 Putin, Rouhani holding meeting in Yerevan
“We’ll talk about bilateral issues, about the Iranian deal, about the situation in the region…
 PM: We attach great importance to the formation of common Eurasian Union gas market
Pashinyan noted that an international forum was held for the first time as part of the meeting…
 PM: Development of Iran-EEU relations will contribute to development of Armenian-Iran relations
Speaking about the entry into force in the near future of the agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone of the EEU and Iran…
 Supreme Eurasian Economic Council next meeting to be held in St. Petersburg
The decision on this was made at a narrow and expanded composition of the council meeting held Tuesday in Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos