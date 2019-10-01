Pyongyang, Washington to restart talks

After a one-week hiatus, the US and North Korea will restart talks over Pyongyang’s nuclear program this week. The parties have agreed to hold consultations on October 5, report North Korean mass media.

The initial talks will start on October 4, but the venue remains unclear, reports DW.

In September, Pyongyang made it clear to the US that it is willing to restart talks, but Washington called on Pyongyang to undertake new initiatives that will satisfy North Korea as well. As it has already been announced, Pyongyang insists that the US annul the sanctions and guarantee security.

In late July, US President Donald Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un agreed to restart talks during a brief meeting in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).