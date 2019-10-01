PM: We attach great importance to the formation of common Eurasian Union gas market

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan as an event unprecedented in nature.

At a briefing after the meeting, PM noted that an international forum was held for the first time as part of the meeting.

This was an innovation for the organization and similar events by decision of the Supreme Economic Council, on various topics of interest to states, will be held by the chairing party. The forum in Yerevan was dedicated to the transit potential of the Eurasian continent.

Secondly, there were special guests at the meeting - the presidents of Iran and Moldova and the Prime Minister of Singapore. Thirdly, the meeting was marked by the signing of a number of documents that open up new horizons for trade and economic cooperation with one of the most developed economies in the Pacific - Singapore. According to Pashinyan, this was another milestone in strengthening the Union and expanding the geography of cooperation. In this regard, informed about the signing of a framework agreement between the EAEU and Singapore.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Iranian president was invited in connection with the fact that in a few days an interim agreement would come into force, leading to the formation of a free trade zone between the EEU and Iran.

“Armenia is very interested in implementing this deal and in developing cooperation between the EEU and our neighbor, friendly Iran,” he said.

Speaking about the agenda of the meeting, Pashinyan noted that the final decision on the distribution of import customs tariffs between the budgets of member states was considered. The report on the execution of the budget for 2018 and the EEU budget for 2020 was approved. The concept of the formation of a common financial market developed together with the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Central Bank and the Finance Ministry was discussed, the creation of which will help to increase the level of quality and accessibility of financial services for companies and citizens, increase the efficiency of financial sectors.

Once again, the issues have been discussed related to the harmonization of legislation in the field of transportation and supply of natural gas.

“We attach great importance to the formation of a common EEU gas market, which will contribute to increasing energy security, increasing the level of economic integration and competitiveness of the EEU countries in the world market,” he noted.