Concept paper for common financial market approved during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

The concept paper for a common financial market was agreed and approved during the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This is what Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan announced today.
According to him, it is important for the Central Banks of the five member states work on the concept paper and directly implement the agreements. Road maps for implementation will be developed based on that concept paper. Sargsyan stated that all financial services will be free in the market of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025.