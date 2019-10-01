News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Concept paper for common financial market approved during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session
Concept paper for common financial market approved during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The concept paper for a common financial market was agreed and approved during the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This is what Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan announced today.

According to him, it is important for the Central Banks of the five member states work on the concept paper and directly implement the agreements. Road maps for implementation will be developed based on that concept paper. Sargsyan stated that all financial services will be free in the market of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin, Rouhani discuss Hormuz Initiative
According to Rouhani, “the Initiative implies cooperation over...
 Participants of “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” forum adopt declaration
Participants to the forum devoted to the main issues of development and deepening of Eurasian integration…
 Tigran Sargsyan: We are expanding Eurasian Economic Union essence
“We are a purely economic union and the issues of investments and services are today within the competence of governments…
 Putin, Rouhani holding meeting in Yerevan
“We’ll talk about bilateral issues, about the Iranian deal, about the situation in the region…
 PM: We attach great importance to the formation of common Eurasian Union gas market
Pashinyan noted that an international forum was held for the first time as part of the meeting…
 Lee Hsien Loong: Singapore finds its soulmate in Eurasian Union
He is very inspired by the work of the organization…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos