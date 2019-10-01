Rouhani refuses to hold phone talks with Trump, in spite of Macron's efforts

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani refused to hold phone talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump in New York. The phone talks were secretly organized by President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Trump was holding on the line at that moment.

The New Yorker writes that Macron tried to organize a trilateral conversation. On the evening of September 24, technicians installed a safe line in the room designed for consultations located on Rouhani’s floor at Millennium Hilton Hotel, which is located on the street facing the venue for the session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The President of France hoped the phone talks would lay the foundation for the first meeting of the US and Iranian presidents since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Trump received a phone call at 09:30, Macron accepted the call, but Rouhani never came out of his hotel suite.