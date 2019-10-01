News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Tigran Sargsyan: We are expanding Eurasian Economic Union essence
Tigran Sargsyan: We are expanding Eurasian Economic Union essence
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding its essence, said the Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan at a briefing following a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan. 

As reported earlier, on the framework of the meeting, an agreement was signed by Singapore.

Asked to comment on including provisions on investments and services in the format of cooperation, Tigran Sargsyan noted that this approach really broadens the essence of the EEU. 

“We are a purely economic union and the issues of investments and services are today within the competence of governments. At the same time, it is clear that in order to create comfortable conditions, they must comply with the general approach and common standards so that Singapore feels comfortable throughout our economic space,” he said adding that it is very important to extend the experience to other countries.

“In particular, we now have an application from Israel to negotiate the formation of a free trade zone, and our Israeli colleagues also suggest that this be a comprehensive document, and that the conversation should not only be about tariffs, but also include a section of investments and servants in that form like this with Singapore. I think this is a good example. Singapore is the first country in this regard, and we hope to continue the practice,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Participants of “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” forum adopt declaration
Participants to the forum devoted to the main issues of development and deepening of Eurasian integration…
 Putin, Rouhani holding meeting in Yerevan
“We’ll talk about bilateral issues, about the Iranian deal, about the situation in the region…
 PM: We attach great importance to the formation of common Eurasian Union gas market
Pashinyan noted that an international forum was held for the first time as part of the meeting…
 Lee Hsien Loong: Singapore finds its soulmate in Eurasian Union
He is very inspired by the work of the organization…
 PM: Development of Iran-EEU relations will contribute to development of Armenian-Iran relations
Speaking about the entry into force in the near future of the agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone of the EEU and Iran…
 Supreme Eurasian Economic Council next meeting to be held in St. Petersburg
The decision on this was made at a narrow and expanded composition of the council meeting held Tuesday in Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos