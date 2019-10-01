Tigran Sargsyan: We are expanding Eurasian Economic Union essence

The Eurasian Economic Union is expanding its essence, said the Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan at a briefing following a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan.

As reported earlier, on the framework of the meeting, an agreement was signed by Singapore.

Asked to comment on including provisions on investments and services in the format of cooperation, Tigran Sargsyan noted that this approach really broadens the essence of the EEU.

“We are a purely economic union and the issues of investments and services are today within the competence of governments. At the same time, it is clear that in order to create comfortable conditions, they must comply with the general approach and common standards so that Singapore feels comfortable throughout our economic space,” he said adding that it is very important to extend the experience to other countries.

“In particular, we now have an application from Israel to negotiate the formation of a free trade zone, and our Israeli colleagues also suggest that this be a comprehensive document, and that the conversation should not only be about tariffs, but also include a section of investments and servants in that form like this with Singapore. I think this is a good example. Singapore is the first country in this regard, and we hope to continue the practice,” he said.