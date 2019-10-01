Putin, Rouhani holding meeting in Yerevan

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss bilateral relations, the situation around the Iranian deal and the Syrian situation.

“We’ll talk about bilateral issues, about the Iranian deal, about the situation in the region, including in the Syria,” Putin said at a meeting with Rouhani in Yerevan after the Eurasian Economic Union summit.

The Russian leader noted that the presidents of the two countries meet regularly, but, given the dynamics of the situation in the region, as well as bilateral ties, “there is always something to talk about and something to discuss,” RIA Novosti reported.

According to him, the joint work is ongoing to join Iran in the work of the Eurasian Economic Union.

“I am sure that this work will benefit our countries. It is based on the fundamental principles of international law and the main provisions of the World Trade Organization,” he said.

Rouhani, in his turn, noted: "Fortunately, bilateral relations between our countries are progressing, and even if we meet every week, we will always have something to talk about."

He added that over the years the history of relations between Russia and Iran, the parties "have reached an unprecedented level of sincerity,"

Rouhani said that he plans to discuss international issues with Putin, as well as the issues of bilateral relations.

“Both of our countries are in a sensitive region and, unfortunately, in recent weeks we have seen negative manifestations here. And wherever we interact, our ultimate goal is peace, stability and security,” he said.

Later, in response to a question about whether the presidents of the two countries plan to discuss the situation with attacks on oil infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for the Russian head of state Dmitry Peskov said: “The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is generally discussed, a situation in the region that is quite tense ".