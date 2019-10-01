News
all.me: Introduction of new payment systems might increase trade efficiency (PHOTO)
all.me: Introduction of new payment systems might increase trade efficiency (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The advantage of all.me platform is that unlike all other very popular social media apps, our system distributes 50% of advertising revenue among users according to their activity, Chairman of the Board of Directors of all.me group of companies Artak Tovmasyan said.

“In addition our users can use their digital wallets to transfer funds in seconds, and without commission. Any person can download the application and buy goods on meMarket without intermediaries,” Tovmasyan said during “Digital financial technologies - new opportunities for integrating payment systems of the Eurasian continent in transport logistics” panel session on October 1.

He added that all solutions have to be approved very fast taking into account rapidly changing developments in the world.

“Introduction of new payment systems might increase trade efficiency without losses while paying,” he said.  

Tovmasyan explained that users positively assess changes in the payment service, while project management understands that there is still a lot of work to do.

“Creating such a product takes at least 3-4 years. However, the fact that users can receive money for the time spent on the social network is certainly a positive phenomenon. To date, such giants as Facebook and Instagram have not responded to requests in this direction from the online community. We believe that our competitors can be those who will work on the same principle,” he concluded.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
