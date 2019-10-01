News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Final session of “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” forum kicks off in Yerevan
Final session of “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” forum kicks off in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


The final session of the “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” forum will start in Yerevan on Tuesday.

It is attended by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian PresidentVladimir Putin, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.

During the session, the adoption of the declaration of the international forum “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” is expected.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos