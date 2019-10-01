Final session of “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” forum kicks off in Yerevan

The final session of the “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” forum will start in Yerevan on Tuesday.
It is attended by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian PresidentVladimir Putin, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.
During the session, the adoption of the declaration of the international forum “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” is expected.