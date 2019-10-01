Adam Schiff: Armenia is deepening and strengthening its global ties under Pashinyan’s leadership

U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff said he was honored last weekend to join thousands of Armenian-American Angelenos to welcome Prime Minister Pashinyan to Los Angeles.
“Yerevan may be the capital of Armenia, but I think we can all agree that Los Angeles is the capital of the Armenian Diaspora.
Along with so many of my colleagues in Congress and friends across Los Angeles, I have watched with great interest and hope as Armenia has experienced a democratic revival post-Velvet Revolution. From out of that chaotic situation, the peaceful transition of power and the conduct of free and fair elections shows the strength and resilience of Armenia’s democracy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Pashinyan, Armenia is deepening and strengthening its global ties. I am proud to represent a district with such a large and vibrant Armenian-American community, and I will continue to work to strengthen the U.S.-Armenia relationship,” Schiff wrote on Facebook.