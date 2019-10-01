Participants of “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” forum adopt declaration

Following the results of the “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” forum, a declaration has been adopted. The text of the declaration was read out by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

According to him, participants to the forum devoted to the main issues of development and deepening of Eurasian integration, highlighting the need for the full implementation of the transit opportunities of the Eurasian Economic Union, which in a historically short period has taken the position of a full-fledged entity in the global economy, stating that the cooperation of transit opportunities of the EEU member states gave an additional impetus to economic cooperation on a qualitatively new basis and has become an important tool of the development of the economic association, attaching particular importance to the development of sustainable and efficient transport links, the North-South and East-West transport corridors and, in this regard, the deepened cooperation of the EEU with neighboring countries and regional associations, including through transnational projects state that they:

• consider the comprehensive development of economic relations with external partners and associations as one of the key components of the effective functioning of the EEU and one of the important factors in the development of the transit potential of the entire Eurasian continent,

• confirm the efforts of the EEU member states who continue to implement a coordinated transport policy aimed at creating a common transport services market and the consistent and phased formation of a single transport space based on the principles of concreteness, openness, security, reliability, accessibility and in accordance with international environmental standards.

• note with satisfaction that the EEC is actively negotiating with interested partners on the implementation of priority infrastructure projects within the pairing the EEU and the Silk Road economic belt, which will create modern logistics centers and hubs on international transport corridors, increase the transit potential of the EEU member states as well as the competitiveness of international routes passing through the territories of the EEU members.

• note that the establishment of active trade, economic and institutional cooperation between the EEU and UN organizations and structures, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the SCO and the CIS will lead to the efficiency of transit and logistics processes throughout the whole of Eurasia.

• note that the development of free trade and the improvement of the investment climate can become the drivers of the region’s transit potential to create free trade zones between the EEU members and Singapore, Iran, Vietnam, laying the fundamental foundation for the development of supply chains and principles of a market economy.

• Forum participants welcome the creation of formats for cooperation in the CIS, an example of which is a memorandum on creating cooperation between the EEU and Moldova, which has observer status. Such formats play an important role in new institutional relations, which will be important for the development of trade and the transit potential of the parties.

welcome the efforts of the EEU members aimed at the consistent implementation of the concept of creating an ecosystem of digital transport corridors of the EEU until 2025, which provides for the creation of transport and logistics and information services based on advanced digital technologies and platform solutions that ensure effective interaction between carriers and cargo owners.