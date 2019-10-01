News
Tuesday
October 01
News
Tuesday
October 01
Putin, Rouhani discuss Hormuz Initiative
Putin, Rouhani discuss Hormuz Initiative
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani discussed the initiative for ensuring security in the Persian Gulf on the sidelines of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Yerevan, reports TASS, citing the official website of the President of Iran.

“The parties discussed the nuclear deal and the peaceful Hormuz Initiative,” the press release issued by the Iranian President’s press service reads.

According to Rouhani, “the Initiative implies cooperation over various issues, including energetic security, freedom of navigation and uninterrupted export of oil”.

“Only through cooperation of the superpowers of the region can security and sustainable peace in the Persian and Oman Gulfs and the Strait of Hormuz be ensured,” Rouhani was quoted saying.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
