Tigran Sargsyan: EAEU observing radical turn of events in transport logistics
Tigran Sargsyan: EAEU observing radical turn of events in transport logistics
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

We are observing a radical turn of events in the transport logistics sector at the international level. This is what Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan declared during the concluding session of the “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” conference today. He particularly stated the following:

“The transport logistics sector is of special significance for the Eurasian Economic Union. The heads of states have set the pretentious objective to implement joint projects to lift the barriers for transport of products by 2025.

To solve this issue, in 2017, the Eurasian Economic Commission adopted two roadmaps. The national legislations are being harmonized in stages, and the cooperation of overseeing bodies is growing deeper. The new Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, which entered into force on January 1, 2018, reinforced the major transit mechanism for the development of logistic mechanisms. The main global challenges facing us is that modern digital platforms and eco-systems are changing the logic of distribution of labor, business administration and public administration. More successful countries and companies are making the transition to platform models, and their services are realized as digital services. Time and cost are becoming the main criteria for selection. In a couple of years, transport companies will compete in hours, not during days and weeks.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
