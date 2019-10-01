Tigran Sargsyan: Eurasian Union inferior to our competitors in terms of transport and logistic value

In terms of transport and logistics value, we are inferior to our partners and competitors, chair Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan on October 1 during the final session of the “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” forum.
He noted that while in the EU the share of transport services in the price of goods is, of course, 11%, in the US - 9%, then in the Eurasian Union - 30%.
“To solve this problem, we plan to implement the following projects:
1) the rejection of paper support of transport operations and the complete transition to digital data exchange, and for this the development and implementation of a full-fledged system of cross-border space is needed.
2) the creation of common standards for transport and logistics services, understandable to partners and national operators,
3) transition to an end-to-end, integrated surveillance system. Regulatory standards need to be developed for global players. Their activities should be transparent and regulated by the same rules that apply to domestic companies. This applies to taxation, security, tariff policies and so on.
The development of transport logistics should be based on digital solutions, data automation, etc. Otherwise, any system we create will be uncompetitive,” he said.
Sargsyan added that the response to global challenges is the project launched by the EEC to create a transport ecosystem, which will be the first project to reconstruct the logistics sector and transport corridors of the Union.
“The project should lead to lower costs and optimized transportation. It is important that it was based on the digital sovereignty of our countries. The next step should be the integration of the transport system into the global one. Other EEU partners can join the project. To implement this, state projects, members of the Union must allocate additional funds,” he said.