Armenian priest's car robbed, large amount of money plundered
Armenian priest's car robbed, large amount of money plundered
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A theft took place yesterday in Armavir Province, and police sent a report to the Investigative Division of Vagharshapat, reports Shamshyan.com.

On that day, resident of Manukyan Street of the city of Vagharshapat Samvel K, 44, called the Vagharshapat police station and informed that on the same day, in the period between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., the glass window of the front door of his Toyota Camry parked at Movses Khorenatsi Street in Etchmiadzin was broken and his house keys were stolen from inside the car. Later, before 2 p.m., the thieves entered his apartment by opening the door and plundered nearly $1,500 and about AMD 700,00.

According to the source, Samvel K told investigators that he is a priest in one of the churches of Etchmiadzin.
Հայերեն
